Councillors List Top Priorities to be Tackled in 2017
A new year for the City Council means more projects ahead for the councillors., both in their wards and across the city. Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna said she has three goals for the upcoming year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pan handlers on route 16?
|1 hr
|Sandy Hook
|5
|Mayors new home on abbott ave
|1 hr
|Friends to the end
|45
|Another Qualified One Gone
|2 hr
|Father time
|4
|Is everett being gentrified?
|5 hr
|Black panther
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saugus (Aug '15)
|21 hr
|Christine Vasapoli
|9
|Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13)
|Thu
|BOS ACY BOS
|62
|Maplewood Gang (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Handle with care
|164
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC