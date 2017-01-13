Council Begins Session for the 2017 Year
Outgoing President Jessica Gianinno, outgoing Vice President Steve Morabito stand with incoming Vice President Patrick Keefe and Council President Robert Haas Jr. It was a smooth transition of power on the Revere City Council Monday night when Robert Haas Jr. was voted in as City Council President for 2017 and Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe was voted in as City Council Vice President. Haas, a former Mayor and a long time city councillor has not been city in the President's chair since 1988.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|35 min
|kuda
|80
|Mayors new home on abbott ave
|10 hr
|top cat
|49
|Polluted Everett
|10 hr
|top cat
|1
|Is everett being gentrified?
|14 hr
|Black panther
|7
|bad republicans\
|Thu
|Realpolitik
|14
|All In The Family
|Wed
|Towns Done
|2
|Another Qualified One Gone
|Wed
|Fools paradise
|13
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC