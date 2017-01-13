Council Begins Session for the 2017 Year

Outgoing President Jessica Gianinno, outgoing Vice President Steve Morabito stand with incoming Vice President Patrick Keefe and Council President Robert Haas Jr. It was a smooth transition of power on the Revere City Council Monday night when Robert Haas Jr. was voted in as City Council President for 2017 and Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe was voted in as City Council Vice President. Haas, a former Mayor and a long time city councillor has not been city in the President's chair since 1988.

