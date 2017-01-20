Congresswoman Clark is Making the Wro...

Congresswoman Clark is Making the Wrong Statement

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Revere Journal

The announcement by our Congresswoman Katherine Clark that she will not be attending the inauguration on Friday of President-elect Donald Trump as a sign of protest is wrong. She is an elected representative of all the people of the 5th Congressional District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ... 1 hr Frogface Kate 118
State Rep Wong (Jan '12) 9 hr Next 55
Fred Foresteire (Jan '13) 9 hr Examining the facts 240
Is everett being gentrified? 12 hr Laughing 15
Mayors new home on abbott ave Jan 17 Money tree 60
News Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ... Jan 17 Everett dawg 2
Maplewood Gang (Sep '10) Jan 16 BiggerBiggie 166
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,212 • Total comments across all topics: 278,095,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC