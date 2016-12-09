Wheelabrator Officials Explain Cause Of Loud Noise at City Council Meeting
Officials from Wheelabrator visited the City Council Monday night to share answers as to why the trash to energy plant in Saugus had such an loud sound coming from it in November. A sound that traveled to the Point of Pines area and beyond in Revere.
