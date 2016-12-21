Revere man found guilty in 2012 fatal stabbing
A 25-year-old man has been found guilty in the 2012 stabbing death of a man whose body was found in a Boston alley. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office says a jury on Tuesday convicted Cristian Santa of voluntary manslaughter.
