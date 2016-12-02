One More Time:Board of Health Commissioners Want Another Hearing Before Raising Tobacco Purchase Age
The members of the Revere Board of Health said they need one more meeting before deciding to raise the age of consent for the purchase of tobacco to age 21. Last Wednesday the Board of Health held a second public hearing on the issue and a list of other changes regarding smoking and flavored tobacco products. A few convenience store owners, members of the area tobacco control department and Revere CARES.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wevr radio on tonight
|9 min
|havocstarter
|12
|7 shootings last 30 days Everett OOC
|Dec 21
|Gotcha
|49
|State Rep Wong (Jan '12)
|Dec 21
|Above the fray
|52
|Why is everett a racist town?
|Dec 20
|Joe Louis
|6
|Seve Wynn and Foestier (Nov '15)
|Dec 20
|Badlands jamboree
|23
|Do you approve of David Maher as ?
|Dec 20
|Zachary Barneson
|1
|Trial starts for Everett murder victim (Jun '10)
|Dec 20
|Question
|6
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC