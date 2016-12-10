Man Who Claims To Be Sandusky Victim Arrested For Attempted Murder
Anthony Spinelli, a 44-year old man who claims to have been a victim of Jerry Sandusky's sexual abuse, was arrested for armed assault with intent to murder outside of Boston yesterday, according to WBZ-TV , Boston's local CBS affiliate. The victim of the stabbing, Bobby Pirelli, was having lunch with some of the elderly people in his building Tuesday afternoon when he went upstairs to his apartment to get drinks, according to his sister .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wevr radio on tonight
|12 hr
|havocstarter
|12
|7 shootings last 30 days Everett OOC
|Dec 21
|Gotcha
|49
|State Rep Wong (Jan '12)
|Dec 21
|Above the fray
|52
|Why is everett a racist town?
|Dec 20
|Joe Louis
|6
|Seve Wynn and Foestier (Nov '15)
|Dec 20
|Badlands jamboree
|23
|Do you approve of David Maher as ?
|Dec 20
|Zachary Barneson
|1
|Trial starts for Everett murder victim (Jun '10)
|Dec 20
|Question
|6
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC