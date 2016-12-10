Man struck by car in Revere dies
Revere police remain on scene along Squire Road where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Revere on Sunday, December 25, 2016. Staff Photo by Nicolaus Czarnecki A 70-year-old man who was struck by a car while crossing Route 60 in Revere on Christmas Day died of his injuries yesterday, officials say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13)
|13 hr
|End of the rainbow
|59
|Mayors new home on abbott ave
|17 hr
|Foresteires folly
|41
|7 shootings last 30 days Everett OOC
|Wed
|Neck and neck
|52
|State Rep Wong (Jan '12)
|Dec 27
|Fourth and thirty
|53
|Property seizures a windfall for police (Nov '15)
|Dec 27
|G dog
|16
|Why is everett a racist town?
|Dec 26
|Rug Doctor
|7
|FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16)
|Dec 26
|Joy to the world
|20
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC