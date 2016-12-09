It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
The City of Revere rang in the Christmas season on Friday, Dec. 2, at City Hall, with hundreds of families and friends turning out to celebrate the lighting of the tree.Shown above, Andrew Watson and Cecelia Ulibarri are all smiles in their time with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wevr radio on tonight
|10 min
|havocstarter
|12
|7 shootings last 30 days Everett OOC
|Dec 21
|Gotcha
|49
|State Rep Wong (Jan '12)
|Dec 21
|Above the fray
|52
|Why is everett a racist town?
|Dec 20
|Joe Louis
|6
|Seve Wynn and Foestier (Nov '15)
|Dec 20
|Badlands jamboree
|23
|Do you approve of David Maher as ?
|Dec 20
|Zachary Barneson
|1
|Trial starts for Everett murder victim (Jun '10)
|Dec 20
|Question
|6
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC