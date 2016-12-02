Forty Years Later, the "Sounds of Christmas" Concert Still Resounds with Music and Charity

Forty years ago, as the nation celebrated its Bicentennial, a group of Revere leaders, including then-City Clerk John Henry, Revere Journal Editor Bob Long and Associate Editor Dick Powers, Wonderland Dog Park GM Dick Dalton, and then-City Councillor Fred Sannella, came up with the idea of a symphonic concert to culminate the year and welcome the holidays. The North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra played the first "Sounds of Christmas" concert to a packed house at Revere High School auditorium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.