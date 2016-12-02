Former town administrator pleads guil...

Former town administrator pleads guilty to false tax returns

A former town administrator in Nahant and Saugus pleaded guilty Thursday to filing false tax returns that failed to report $375,000 of income from 2010 through 2013, officials said. Andrew Bisignani, 70, entered guilty pleas on all four counts of filing false returns, according to a joint statement from the FBI and US Attorney Carmen Ortiz.

