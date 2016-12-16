City Officials Revive Disabilities Comm:Three New Members Appointed; Set Goals
The commission was established decades ago, according to Mayor Brian Arrigo, as the city is obligated to do so according to Massachusetts General Laws. The commission is also supposed to meet 10 times a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Revere Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wevr radio on tonight
|8 min
|havocstarter
|12
|7 shootings last 30 days Everett OOC
|Dec 21
|Gotcha
|49
|State Rep Wong (Jan '12)
|Dec 21
|Above the fray
|52
|Why is everett a racist town?
|Dec 20
|Joe Louis
|6
|Seve Wynn and Foestier (Nov '15)
|Dec 20
|Badlands jamboree
|23
|Do you approve of David Maher as ?
|Dec 20
|Zachary Barneson
|1
|Trial starts for Everett murder victim (Jun '10)
|Dec 20
|Question
|6
Find what you want!
Search Revere Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC