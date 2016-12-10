100 and Counting
Molly Hookness, a resident of Cohen Florence Levine Estates in Chelsea, turned 100 on Nov. 9. Born in Beverly, Hookness moved to Revere when she was 11 years old. She lived there her entire life until moving to the assisted living in 2015 at age 98. Remarkably, Molly worked at Graphic Art Finishers in Chelsea for 67 years.
