100 and Counting

100 and Counting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Revere Journal

Molly Hookness, a resident of Cohen Florence Levine Estates in Chelsea, turned 100 on Nov. 9. Born in Beverly, Hookness moved to Revere when she was 11 years old. She lived there her entire life until moving to the assisted living in 2015 at age 98. Remarkably, Molly worked at Graphic Art Finishers in Chelsea for 67 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wevr radio on tonight 12 hr havocstarter 12
7 shootings last 30 days Everett OOC Dec 21 Gotcha 49
State Rep Wong (Jan '12) Dec 21 Above the fray 52
Why is everett a racist town? Dec 20 Joe Louis 6
Seve Wynn and Foestier (Nov '15) Dec 20 Badlands jamboree 23
Local Politics Do you approve of David Maher as ? Dec 20 Zachary Barneson 1
News Trial starts for Everett murder victim (Jun '10) Dec 20 Question 6
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,293 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,567

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC