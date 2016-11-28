Pit bull attack leaves person in Reve...

Pit bull attack leaves person in Revere with - severe' hand injuries

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Nov 28 Read more: Boston.com

A "large and aggressive" pit bull bit a person's hand in Revere Monday afternoon, leaving him with severe injuries, police said. The dog was on the third floor of an office unit at 318 Squire Road, where a friend of the dog's owner had been watching after the pet, said Joseph Covino, a spokesman for the Revere police department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Revere Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
7 shootings last 30 days Everett OOC 2 hr LongGone 51
Why is everett a racist town? 4 hr Rug Doctor 7
FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16) 16 hr Joy to the world 20
wevr radio on tonight Sun WEVR RADIO 13
State Rep Wong (Jan '12) Dec 21 Above the fray 52
Seve Wynn and Foestier (Nov '15) Dec 20 Badlands jamboree 23
Local Politics Do you approve of David Maher as ? Dec 20 Zachary Barneson 1
See all Revere Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Revere Forum Now

Revere Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Revere Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Revere, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,833 • Total comments across all topics: 277,365,144

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC