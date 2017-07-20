Staying Cool at Lake Fairfax Park in ...

Staying Cool at Lake Fairfax Park in Reston

With temperatures soaring in the 90s, the Water Mine Family Swimmin' Hole at Lake Fairfax Park in Reston was the place to be on Saturday, July 1. The pool was packed with families trying to beat the heat. Between 10,000 to 15,000 people were expected for the Fourth of July fireworks celebration later in the evening.

