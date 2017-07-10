Reston - Knights Of The Blind' Celebrate Their - Crusade Against Darkness'

Don French of Reston completes an information form to receive his free vision and hearing screenings from the Lions Clubs at Herndon's Friday Night Live! concert series on June 9. Chuck Griffin, vice president of Reston Lions Club, helped French complete his form while Herndon Town Councilmember Bill McKenna watched, learned and waited his turn. Rachelle Barasona of Herndon, an employee at Dr. Finley's Family Eyecare in Herndon, gives thumbs up as she passes her vision screening performed by Lions Club member Don Leas of Reston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.