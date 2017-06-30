PMMI Announces Laura Thompson as Seni...

PMMI Announces Laura Thompson as Senior Director of Expositions

Laura Thompson has been promoted to senior director of expositions at PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, owner and producer of the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows. Thompson will replace Jim Pittas who has been promoted to chief operating officer at PMMI.

