NCI agrees to $283M buyout deal with HIG Capital
NCI Inc. said Monday it has agreed to be acquired by global private equity firm for approximately $283 million in cash almost two years after the government IT services contractor first disclosed it would examine strategic alternatives for itself. Both parties expect to close the deal in the third quarter and its closure is not contingent on financing.
