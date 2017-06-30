Cornerstones' Annual Back-to-School Drive Underway
Cornerstones and its partner Kids R First are already working to equip thousands of K-12 children in the Reston-Herndon area for a successful school beginning with brand new backpacks. Qualifying students include Cornerstones' clients, as well as other local students who receive free or reduced-cost school meals.
