The Angle: Another Day, Another Health Care Bill

Not much better: Senate Republicans finally unveiled their Obamacare replacement bill on Thursday, and no, the Better Care Reconciliation Act is not much better than the House's American Health Care Act. The Slatest covers the major takeaways , including the elimination of the individual mandate and enormous cuts to Medicaid, while Jordan Weissmann breaks down the Klondike kickback buried deep in the legislation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slate Magazine.