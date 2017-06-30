Teenage Muslim girl beaten to death outside Virginia mosque

Police are investigating the assault and murder early Sunday of a Muslim teenager on her way home from prayers at a mosque in northern Virginia, a half hour's drive from Washington DC. The body of the girl - apparently Nabra Hassanen, 17 - was found at around 3 p.m. dumped in a pond in the town of Sterling, a ten-minute drive from her hometown of Reston, the Washington Post reported Monday.

