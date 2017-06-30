Teen killed after leaving mosque was 'loved by so many people,' imam says

At a funeral in Sterling, Virginia, Wednesday afternoon, for a 17-year-old girl who police say was killed this past weekend after she left her mosque, Imam ... -- The Russian deputy foreign minister has canceled his meeting with his American counterpart - a long-planned summit to address more minor problems in the r... RED CLOUD, Neb. - A south-central Nebraska man accused of cattle rustling has pleaded not guilty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.