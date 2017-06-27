Suspect in killing of Va. Muslim teen had been accused of assaulting...

Darwin Martinez Torres, 22, of Sterling, has been charged with murder in the death of Nabra Hassanen, 17. A week before Darwin Martinez Torres was arrested for allegedly abducting and killing a Muslim teenager near a Virginia mosque, a woman arrived at a hospital emergency room and reported that a man - later identified as Martinez Torres - had punched, choked and sexually assaulted her and was a member of the MS-13 street gang, according to two people familiar with the woman's account. The acts allegedly occurred in the presence of a young child, which prompted a call to Loudoun County's Child Protective Services agency, which in turn filed a report with the county sheriff, the two people said.

