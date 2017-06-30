School board appoints new principal, assistant principals
As Fauquier County Public Schools say goodbye to some familiar faces this year, they are also welcoming several new ones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CBS, NBC Censor Murder of Muslim Girl at Hands ...
|Jun 20
|tomin cali
|1
|23 Men Arrested in Prostitution Bust (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Dick Tracy
|5
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar '17
|VADem
|3
|Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Meli1981
|28
|ghost on Lawyers Rd (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|boo
|6
|Supercomputer quietly puts U.S. weather forecas... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Zach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC