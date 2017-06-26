Reston Community Players Announce 51st Season

The 2017-2018 season is one of the Reston Community Players most exciting, from Elton John and Tim Rice's AIDA, with an unforgettable score, to Peter and the Starcatcher, a magical and hilarious tale of fantasy, to Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, one of the most successful plays of our time, rounding out with Thoroughly Modern Millie, the 2002 most awarded show on Broadway. This is truly a season you don't want to miss.

