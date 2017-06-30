Police: Road rage led to bat attack, ...

Police: Road rage led to bat attack, Muslim teen's death

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Torres has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old Reston girl who was reported missing. A 22-year-old Virginia man is charged with murder in an attack on a group of Muslim girls returning from breakfast to an all-night prayer session at their mosque.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CBS, NBC Censor Murder of Muslim Girl at Hands ... Jun 20 tomin cali 1
News 23 Men Arrested in Prostitution Bust (Aug '13) Apr '17 Dick Tracy 5
Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 18
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar '17 VADem 3
News Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08) Mar '17 Meli1981 28
ghost on Lawyers Rd (Feb '14) Oct '16 boo 6
News Supercomputer quietly puts U.S. weather forecas... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Zach 1
See all Reston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Fairfax County was issued at June 29 at 4:37PM EDT

Reston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
 

Reston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,863 • Total comments across all topics: 282,141,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC