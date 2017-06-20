K2M Introduces First-of-Its-Kind Sahara Al Expandable Stabilization System
K2M Group Holdings, Inc. , a global leader of complex spine and minimally invasive solutions focused on achieving three-dimensional Total Body Balancea , today announced the introduction of the SAHARAa AL Expandable Stabilization System , the Company's first expandable offering within its interbody portfolio. SAHARA AL is the only lordotic expandable interbody device with integrated screw fixation on the market to help achieve spinal balance.
