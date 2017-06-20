HighPoint Global names three-decade v...

HighPoint Global names three-decade vet Shintani chief growth officer

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Washington Technology

Citizen experience and IT services company HighPoint Global has hired three-decade government IT veteran Cal Shintani as chief growth officer. Shintani will oversee mergers and acquisitions in his new role at Reston, Va.-based HighPoint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CBS, NBC Censor Murder of Muslim Girl at Hands ... Jun 20 tomin cali 1
News 23 Men Arrested in Prostitution Bust (Aug '13) Apr '17 Dick Tracy 5
Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 18
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar '17 VADem 3
News Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08) Mar '17 Meli1981 28
ghost on Lawyers Rd (Feb '14) Oct '16 boo 6
News Supercomputer quietly puts U.S. weather forecas... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Zach 1
See all Reston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Fairfax County was issued at June 29 at 4:37PM EDT

Reston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
 

Reston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,863 • Total comments across all topics: 282,141,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC