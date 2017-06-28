Former DoD acquisition chief Kendall ...

Former DoD acquisition chief Kendall joins Leidos board

Wednesday Jun 28

Former Pentagon chief weapons buyer Frank Kendall has joined the board of directors at Leidos in an appointment that has taken effect immediately. Kendall becomes the 13th member of the Reston, Va.-based contractor's board.

