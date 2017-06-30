Death of Murdered Muslim Teenager is Mourned
South Asian Americans Leading Together , a national South Asian racial justice and civil rights organization, mourns the death of Nabra Hassanen, a 17-year-old Reston, Virginia resident who was killed as she left her All Dulles Area Muslim Society mosque morning. Though police swiftly arrested and charged a local man with the killing, on Monday Fairfax County Police stated on Twitter, "We are NOT investigating this murder as a hate crime."
