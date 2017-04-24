What's Next for Reston?

The preliminary concept of the renovation at Langston Hughes Middle School will add a two-story addition to the front, a kiss and ride to the rear and a new roof. Courtesy of Hughes Group Architects The most prominent aspect of the renovation at Langston Hughes Middle School will be the two-floor addition to the front of the school, which will house administration offices on the first floor and a library and science classrooms on the second.

