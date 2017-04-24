What's Next for Reston?
The preliminary concept of the renovation at Langston Hughes Middle School will add a two-story addition to the front, a kiss and ride to the rear and a new roof. Courtesy of Hughes Group Architects The most prominent aspect of the renovation at Langston Hughes Middle School will be the two-floor addition to the front of the school, which will house administration offices on the first floor and a library and science classrooms on the second.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.
Add your comments below
Reston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|23 Men Arrested in Prostitution Bust (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Dick Tracy
|5
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr 2
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar '17
|VADem
|3
|Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Meli1981
|28
|Medications available now
|Mar '17
|fghkkio
|1
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Fido
|5
|Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath)
|Dec '16
|Deepreddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC