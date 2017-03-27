Two U.S. women sentenced for financin...

Two U.S. women sentenced for financing African terrorist group

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Washington Examiner

Two U.S. women were each sentenced Friday to more than a decade in prison for conspiracy to provide material support to al Shabaab, a foreign terrorist organization. Muna Osman Jama, 36, of Reston, Va., was sentenced to 12 years, while Hinda Osman Dhirane, 46, of Kent, Wash., received an 11-year sentence, according to a Justice Department press release issued Friday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar 18 VADem 3
News Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08) Mar 12 Meli1981 28
Medications available now Mar 4 fghkkio 1
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan '17 Fido 5
Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath) Dec '16 Deepreddy 1
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec '16 Farm Boy 14
News Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer... Dec '16 Speedieg 1
See all Reston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reston Forum Now

Reston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
 

Reston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,697 • Total comments across all topics: 279,969,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC