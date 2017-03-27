Two U.S. women sentenced for financing African terrorist group

Two U.S. women were each sentenced Friday to more than a decade in prison for conspiracy to provide material support to al Shabaab, a foreign terrorist organization. Muna Osman Jama, 36, of Reston, Va., was sentenced to 12 years, while Hinda Osman Dhirane, 46, of Kent, Wash., received an 11-year sentence, according to a Justice Department press release issued Friday evening.

