Teacher Cleared of Sex Assault of Stu...

Teacher Cleared of Sex Assault of Student Surrenders License

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: NBC Washington

A Fairfax County teacher who was acquitted in a high-profile trial of illegally touching a female student has lost his teaching license and is again facing accusations of inappropriate conduct with young girls. Sean Lanigan, then a Centre Ridge Elementary School physical education teacher, prevailed at trial in 2010 and participated in media interviews to describe his experience of being a teacher falsely accused of sexual misconduct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 23 Men Arrested in Prostitution Bust (Aug '13) Apr 25 Dick Tracy 5
Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12) Apr 2 Musikologist 18
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar '17 VADem 3
News Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08) Mar '17 Meli1981 28
Medications available now Mar '17 fghkkio 1
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan '17 Fido 5
Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath) Dec '16 Deepreddy 1
See all Reston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reston Forum Now

Reston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Reston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,955 • Total comments across all topics: 280,605,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC