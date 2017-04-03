NIA Announces New 2017 - "2018 Board of Directors and Executive Committee

Reston, Virginia-April 3, 2017-The National Insulation Association is pleased to announce its officers for 2017-2018, led by NIA's new President, Darrel Bailey. The new slate of officers and representatives assumed their positions following a majority vote by the NIA membership during NIA's Business Session, which took place on March 30, 2017, at NIA's 62nd Annual Convention in Phoenix, Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Insulation Association.