NIA Announces New 2017 - "2018 Board of Directors and Executive Committee

Reston, Virginia-April 3, 2017-The National Insulation Association is pleased to announce its officers for 2017-2018, led by NIA's new President, Darrel Bailey. The new slate of officers and representatives assumed their positions following a majority vote by the NIA membership during NIA's Business Session, which took place on March 30, 2017, at NIA's 62nd Annual Convention in Phoenix, Arizona.

