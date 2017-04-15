Man swings chain at employees, smashe...

Man swings chain at employees, smashes bottles at Reston bar

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: The Washington Post

The man forced his way into the bar, swung a big chain at employees, and grabbed a phone from the bartender who was calling the police. Then he continued his rampage, breaking bottles and glasses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12) Apr 2 Musikologist 18
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar '17 VADem 3
News Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08) Mar '17 Meli1981 28
Medications available now Mar '17 fghkkio 1
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan '17 Fido 5
Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath) Dec '16 Deepreddy 1
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec '16 Farm Boy 14
See all Reston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reston Forum Now

Reston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Reston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,440 • Total comments across all topics: 280,424,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC