IIC celebrates TSN Testbed plugfest success, European expansion

The Industrial Internet Consortium announced the ongoing success of the plugfest series of the Time Sensitive Networking Testbed and the expansion of the testbed to Europe The Industrial Internet Consortium has announce that its plugfest series of the Time Sensitive Networking Testbed has been a success and that it will expand the TSN Testbed to Europe. At the March 2017 IIC Member Meeting, in Reston, Virginia, the TSN Testbed received top ranking in the Testbed Showcase, where IIC testbed leaders were judged by their peers on their testbeds' strategic value.

