IBM Watson Health Executive to Speak at RLI Summit

Reston, VA - Anne Le Grand , general manager of Watson Health Imaging, will explore the potential of cognitive imaging to aid radiologists in delivering high-quality, patient-centered care as this year's Radiology Leadership Institute Summit keynote speaker. Besides cognitive imaging - using computers to develop clinical insights from medical images - Le Grand will also address using augmented intelligence - as opposed to artificial intelligence - as IBM trains Watson to "see" medical images.

