Comstock Reports $9.3 Million Loss for 2016
Deliveries fell to 94, generating home building revenue of $40.7 million in 2016, compared to 123 units generating $60.1 million of revenue in 2015. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc., , Reston, Va.
