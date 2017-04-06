Agile Defense captures $23.4M Navy so...

Agile Defense captures $23.4M Navy software pact

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Washington Technology

Agile Defense Inc. has won a five-year $23.4 million contract to support the Navy's use of BMC Remedy Enterprise System, a workflow management software suite. Reston, Va.-based Agile will perform software and system engineering, design, development, integration, testing and life-cycle support services.

