ACR Appropriateness Criteria Adds Top...

ACR Appropriateness Criteria Adds Topics, Covers More Clinical Variants Than Ever Before

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Newswise

Reston, VA - The newest release of ACR Appropriateness Criteria A covers 230 topics with more than 1,100 clinical indications. These continuously reviewed evidence-based guidelines help health care providers choose the most appropriate medical imaging exam for a specific clinical condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12) 23 hr Musikologist 18
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar 18 VADem 3
News Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08) Mar 12 Meli1981 28
Medications available now Mar 4 fghkkio 1
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan '17 Fido 5
Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath) Dec '16 Deepreddy 1
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec '16 Farm Boy 14
See all Reston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reston Forum Now

Reston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Reston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,684 • Total comments across all topics: 280,025,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC