Woman Killed While Walking Across Reston Parkway
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was determined to not be walking within a crosswalk, according to police. Photo courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department Asress Gobena Lakew, 57, of Reston was killed when she was struck by a car while trying to cross Reston Parkway at the intersection of South Lakes Drive on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 23. The 30-year-old driver of the vehicle, a Jeep, remained on the scene and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries by medics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.
Add your comments below
Reston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Fido
|5
|Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath)
|Dec '16
|Deepreddy
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
|Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer...
|Dec '16
|Speedieg
|1
|Mark Zetts Honored for - Selfless Devotion' to ...
|Dec '16
|Webster
|2
|10:10pm
|Oct '16
|Nicolecouch92
|1
|ghost on Lawyers Rd (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|boo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Reston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC