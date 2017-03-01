Woman Killed While Walking Across Reston Parkway

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was determined to not be walking within a crosswalk, according to police. Photo courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department Asress Gobena Lakew, 57, of Reston was killed when she was struck by a car while trying to cross Reston Parkway at the intersection of South Lakes Drive on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 23. The 30-year-old driver of the vehicle, a Jeep, remained on the scene and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries by medics.

