Trump fiduciary delay won't bring free Super Bowl tickets back
President Trump may kill the Department of Labor's fiduciary rule in formal terms, but the public wrangling has enshrined it in practice, according to two champions of the regulation. PagnatoKarp CEO Paul Pagnato and Confiance CEO Pamela Sandy use the analogy of a train that has already left the station despite attempts to slow or stop it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Planning.
Add your comments below
Reston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar 18
|VADem
|3
|Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08)
|Mar 12
|Meli1981
|28
|Medications available now
|Mar 4
|fghkkio
|1
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Fido
|5
|Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath)
|Dec '16
|Deepreddy
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
|Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer...
|Dec '16
|Speedieg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC