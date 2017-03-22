Trump fiduciary delay won't bring fre...

Trump fiduciary delay won't bring free Super Bowl tickets back

Thursday Mar 16

President Trump may kill the Department of Labor's fiduciary rule in formal terms, but the public wrangling has enshrined it in practice, according to two champions of the regulation. PagnatoKarp CEO Paul Pagnato and Confiance CEO Pamela Sandy use the analogy of a train that has already left the station despite attempts to slow or stop it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Planning.

