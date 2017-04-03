RTC merchants report double-digit sales drops following paid parking
Some Reston Town Center merchants say they have seen declines as high as 37 percent since property owner and manager Boston Properties instituted a new paid parking system, according to sales data released on Mar. 27 by the Reston Merchants Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfax Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr 2
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar 18
|VADem
|3
|Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08)
|Mar 12
|Meli1981
|28
|Medications available now
|Mar '17
|fghkkio
|1
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Fido
|5
|Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath)
|Dec '16
|Deepreddy
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
Find what you want!
Search Reston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC