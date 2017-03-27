Reston Chorale and friends present Beethoven's 9th Symphony

As a part of the Reston Chorale's commemorative 50th season, one of the shows the group will be putting on is their collaborative "Ode to Joy: Beethoven's 9th Symphony" on Sunday, March 26. Joining the Reston Chorale for this presentation will be the Piedmont Symphony Orchestra, American University Chorus and the Maryland Lyric Opera, totaling ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfax Times.