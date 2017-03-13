OVH Enters US Cloud Computing Market.
OVH Group, the largest European hosting provider, has formed a U.S. subsidiary and announced plans to enter the U.S. cloud computing market. OVH is known for its vertical integration of data center infrastructure.
