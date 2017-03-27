Lawsuit Filed in Reston Town Center P...

Lawsuit Filed in Reston Town Center Parking Battle

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Alexandria Gazette-Packet

Jackson's Mighty Fine Food & Lucky Lounge on Democracy Drive filed the lawsuit, including a motion for a temporary injunction against its town center landlord, South of Market LLC, which is controlled and operated by Boston Properties. Filed in Fairfax County Circuit Court, Jackson's seeks to force Boston Properties to pay $500,000 in damages the restaurant suffered from the town center's paid parking system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar 18 VADem 3
News Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08) Mar 12 Meli1981 28
Medications available now Mar 4 fghkkio 1
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan '17 Fido 5
Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath) Dec '16 Deepreddy 1
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec '16 Farm Boy 14
News Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer... Dec '16 Speedieg 1
See all Reston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reston Forum Now

Reston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Reston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,282 • Total comments across all topics: 279,909,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC