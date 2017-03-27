Lawsuit Filed in Reston Town Center Parking Battle

Jackson's Mighty Fine Food & Lucky Lounge on Democracy Drive filed the lawsuit, including a motion for a temporary injunction against its town center landlord, South of Market LLC, which is controlled and operated by Boston Properties. Filed in Fairfax County Circuit Court, Jackson's seeks to force Boston Properties to pay $500,000 in damages the restaurant suffered from the town center's paid parking system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.