Lawsuit Filed in Reston Town Center Parking Battle
Jackson's Mighty Fine Food & Lucky Lounge on Democracy Drive filed the lawsuit, including a motion for a temporary injunction against its town center landlord, South of Market LLC, which is controlled and operated by Boston Properties. Filed in Fairfax County Circuit Court, Jackson's seeks to force Boston Properties to pay $500,000 in damages the restaurant suffered from the town center's paid parking system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.
Add your comments below
Reston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar 18
|VADem
|3
|Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08)
|Mar 12
|Meli1981
|28
|Medications available now
|Mar 4
|fghkkio
|1
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Fido
|5
|Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath)
|Dec '16
|Deepreddy
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
|Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer...
|Dec '16
|Speedieg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC