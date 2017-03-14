How A Prosthetic Forearm Can Be Built In Just 72 Hours
It's the height of summer in Reston, VA, and mosquitos and gnats meander through the fragrant humidity outside Nova Labs. The 90 degree heat isn't a bother, though; energized teams of makers are inside, hard at work on prototypes for inventions for differently abled people - everything from a voice-activated elevator to an augmented reality program that visualizes sounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Add your comments below
Reston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Meli1981
|28
|Medications available now
|Mar 4
|fghkkio
|1
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Fido
|5
|Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath)
|Dec '16
|Deepreddy
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
|Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer...
|Dec '16
|Speedieg
|1
|Mark Zetts Honored for - Selfless Devotion' to ...
|Dec '16
|Webster
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC