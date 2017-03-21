Hosting.com acquires Virginia cloud-s...

Hosting.com acquires Virginia cloud-services company

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Boulder County Business Report

The Denver Post reports that Hosting.com acquired Stelligent Systems, based in Reston, Va. The company provides software services in Amazon's cloud, helping clients determine where to automate software development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Boulder County Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar 18 VADem 3
News Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08) Mar 12 Meli1981 28
Medications available now Mar 4 fghkkio 1
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan '17 Fido 5
Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath) Dec '16 Deepreddy 1
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec '16 Farm Boy 14
News Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer... Dec '16 Speedieg 1
See all Reston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reston Forum Now

Reston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Reston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,432 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC