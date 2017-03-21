Hosting.com acquires Virginia cloud-services company
The Denver Post reports that Hosting.com acquired Stelligent Systems, based in Reston, Va. The company provides software services in Amazon's cloud, helping clients determine where to automate software development.
Read more at The Boulder County Business Report.
