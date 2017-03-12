End of free parking is the last straw...

End of free parking is the last straw for some Reston residents

Sunday Mar 12 Read more: The Washington Post

Tempers were already hot in Reston over increased traffic congestion, crowded classrooms and other problems triggered by a surge of development along Metro's Silver Line. Several hundred people marched in protest last week against the $2-per-hour parking fee that took effect in January.

