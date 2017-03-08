DLT's Alan Marc Smith: Solution Provi...

DLT's Alan Marc Smith: Solution Providers Must Prepare For The...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 5 Read more: CRN

Solution providers that don't prepare themselves now for the dramatic economic changes that come with selling subscription-based software and services will find themselves in a dangerous position, said Alan Marc Smith, president and CEO of DLT Solutions Sunday at the XChange Solution Provider 2017 conference. This emerging IT landscape will be mostly made up of cloud and software-based services sold on a subscription basis, a trend that's already showing itself in force today, Smith told an audience of solution providers during a keynote address at the conference, which is being hosted this week in National Harbor, Md., by CRN parent The Channel Company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Medications available now Mar 4 fghkkio 1
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan '17 Fido 5
Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath) Dec '16 Deepreddy 1
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec '16 Farm Boy 14
News Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer... Dec '16 Speedieg 1
News Mark Zetts Honored for - Selfless Devotion' to ... Dec '16 Webster 2
10:10pm Oct '16 Nicolecouch92 1
See all Reston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reston Forum Now

Reston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Reston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,196 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC