DLT's Alan Marc Smith: Solution Providers Must Prepare For The...
Solution providers that don't prepare themselves now for the dramatic economic changes that come with selling subscription-based software and services will find themselves in a dangerous position, said Alan Marc Smith, president and CEO of DLT Solutions Sunday at the XChange Solution Provider 2017 conference. This emerging IT landscape will be mostly made up of cloud and software-based services sold on a subscription basis, a trend that's already showing itself in force today, Smith told an audience of solution providers during a keynote address at the conference, which is being hosted this week in National Harbor, Md., by CRN parent The Channel Company.
